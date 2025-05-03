Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garden for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
104
Germasogeia
95
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
59
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
3
8 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea at 200 meters from the beach, Lim…
$755,321
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern gated residence with a green area, Limassol, Cyprus We offer luminous apartments wit…
$1,04M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 17
Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus The residence featu…
$3,26M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer sp…
$1,71M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Port, Cyprus We offer apartme…
$717,283
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with large terraces and p…
$1,13M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with swimming pools, gardens and lounge areas at 750 meters from the beach, Ge…
$684,679
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
$754,206
