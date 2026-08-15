Seaview Villas for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Beachfront villas in Larnaca District, Cyprus

;
Larnaca
21
Oroklini
39
Kiti
11
Aradippou
10
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$805,374
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$863,190
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go