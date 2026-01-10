Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

villas
11
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 748 m²
Number of floors 3
$14,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go