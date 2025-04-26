Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
This maisonette seamlessly blends sophistication and functionality, providing a luxurious tw…
$844,612
4 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 645 m²
This oceanfront estate boasts immediate access to a sandy shoreline. Constructed in a Medite…
$16,35M
Properties features in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
