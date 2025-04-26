Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

villas
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 645 m²
This oceanfront estate boasts immediate access to a sandy shoreline. Constructed in a Medite…
$16,35M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go