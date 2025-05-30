Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Chloraka
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

Chloraka
202
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Olivia Homes seamlessly integrate elegance with practicality, delivering contemporary comfor…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Olivia Homes seamlessly integrate elegance with practicality, delivering contemporary comfor…
$921,233
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Koinoteta Chloraka

villas
cottages

Properties features in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go