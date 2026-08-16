Seaview Houses for Sale in koinoteta chloraka, Cyprus

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Beachfront houses in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

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Chloraka
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9 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Coastal Villa in Paphos – Just 300m from the Beach This exceptional coasta…
$2,94M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
uxury Coastal Villas in Chloraka, Paphos – Modern Mediterranean Living This exclusive coast…
$3,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
uxury Coastal Villas in Chloraka, Paphos – Modern Mediterranean Living This exclusive coast…
$3,19M
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Villa – Summary A stylish and contemporary 3-bedroom detached villa design…
$1,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Coastal Villa in Paphos – Just 300m from the Beach This exceptional coasta…
$2,94M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4 — modern 3-bedroom villa with a private 3×6 m pool and a 37 m² covered veranda, just…
$752,279
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 1 — a modern 3-bedroom villa with a 3×6 m private pool and 36 m² terrace, just 1 km fr…
$775,788
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 2 — a modern 3-bedroom villa with a private 3×6 m pool and 36 m² terrace, just 1 km fr…
$764,034
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 3 — a modern 3-bedroom villa with a private 3×6 m pool and a 36.7 m² terrace, just 1 k…
$764,034
Leave a request

Property types in Koinoteta Chloraka

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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