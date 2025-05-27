Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

Chloraka
138
16 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique residence at 200 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer modern villas with a…
$642,678
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious …
$621,606
4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence at 200 meters from the sea, close to the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus…
$836,830
4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 3
Beachfront complex of villas, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools. Locati…
$2,06M
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas, c…
$555,736
4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas at 300 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas with swimmin…
$2,63M
4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer vil…
$1,38M
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
$451,019
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a parking, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer apartments w…
$176,848
4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and gardens, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas …
$1,49M
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villa with swimming pools at 900 meters from the beach, Chloraka, Paphos, Cyp…
$608,604
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 7
Luxury apartments and villas in a gated residence with swimming pools, Chloraka, Cyprus The…
$218,460
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea at 660 meters from the beach…
$668,377
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
New low-rise residence close to the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer comfortable and spacious…
$239,265
4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 100 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious villas with …
$1,93M
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas close to the coast, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer furnished vil…
$728,199
