  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Chloraka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

Chloraka
138
Apartment Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique residence at 200 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer modern villas with a…
$642,678

Room 3 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction house in Panthea - Limassol province, in…
$449,925

3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas, c…
$555,736

Room 4 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale a semi-detached four bedroom house plus office in Engomi near the Cyprus State Fair…
$416,135

3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
$451,019

3 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden with for sale in Agia …
$445,378

4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and gardens, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas …
$1,49M

3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villa with swimming pools at 900 meters from the beach, Chloraka, Paphos, Cyp…
$608,604

1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 7
Luxury apartments and villas in a gated residence with swimming pools, Chloraka, Cyprus The…
$218,460

3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea at 660 meters from the beach…
$668,377

4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 100 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious villas with …
$1,93M

3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas close to the coast, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer furnished vil…
$728,199


