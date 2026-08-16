Seaview Apartments for Sale in koinoteta chloraka, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

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Chloraka
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32 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale: A beautifully renovated detached villa in the sought-after area of Chlorakas. Offe…
$580,153
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Apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
Apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in Chloraka, Paphos. A stunning piece of lan…
$9,22M
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan apartment in the picturesque area of Chlorakas. This modern …
$241,988
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan apartment in the picturesque area of Chlorakas. This modern …
$241,988
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Welcome to your future home in Chlorakas! This off-plan apartment offers a spacious internal…
$253,511
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction in the desirable area of Chlorakas. The …
$536,820
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
This modern one-bedroom apartment is now available for sale, offering a unique opportunity t…
$253,511
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Discover your future home in this elegant off-plan apartment for sale in the charming area o…
$265,034
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale is a stunning off-plan apartment located in the charming area of Chlorakas. This mo…
$499,431
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan apartment in the picturesque area of Chlorakas. This modern …
$253,511
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale is a stunning off-plan apartment located in the charming area of Chlorakas. This mo…
$368,743
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
For sale: This modern detached villa is key ready and offers 160 m² of comfortable living sp…
$986,261
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale: This off-plan apartment in the beautiful area of Chlorakas offers an excellent opp…
$241,988
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
For sale: This modern detached villa is key ready and offers 160 m² of comfortable living sp…
$979,474
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale is a modern off-plan apartment in the desirable area of Chlorakas. This spacious un…
$357,220
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
This modern one-bedroom apartment is now available for sale, offering a unique opportunity t…
$253,511
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Apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
Apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Presenting a unique investment opportunity in the picturesque coastal village of Chloraka, j…
$1,73M
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan apartment in the picturesque area of Chlorakas. This modern …
$253,511
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Welcome to your future home in Chlorakas! This off-plan apartment offers a spacious internal…
$253,511
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale is a modern off-plan apartment in the desirable area of Chlorakas. This spacious un…
$357,220
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction in the desirable area of Chlorakas. The …
$535,830
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale is a stunning off-plan apartment located in the charming area of Chlorakas. This mo…
$368,743
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Discover your future home in this elegant off-plan apartment for sale in the charming area o…
$265,034
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale is a stunning off-plan apartment located in the charming area of Chlorakas. This mo…
$499,431
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale: This off-plan apartment in the beautiful area of Chlorakas offers an excellent opp…
$241,988
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
$451,019
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4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 100 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious villas with …
$1,93M
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique residence at 200 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer modern villas with a…
$642,678
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4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and gardens, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas …
$1,49M
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas close to the coast, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer furnished vil…
$728,199
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Property types in Koinoteta Chloraka

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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