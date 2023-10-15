UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
koinoteta agiou tychona
Apartments
Seaview Apartments for Sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 BHK
11
2 BHK
30
3 BHK
44
4 BHK
12
Apartment
Clear all
60 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6
760 m²
3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
€5,50M
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
86 m²
4
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
€629,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
55 m²
4
New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer a spacious luxury apart…
€380,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
701 m²
5
Villas with gardens, terraces and swimming pools, with sea views, in the picturesque town of…
€2,95M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
121 m²
4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
€500,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
150 m²
3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
€660,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
2
149 m²
1/6
For sale apartment of 149 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€1,74M
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
1
58 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 58 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€340,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
1
97 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€574,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
171 m²
3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 171 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,36M
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
1
75 m²
The Dream Tower – is not just an apartment, but a huge interior and security complex with se…
€675,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with garden, with parking covered
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
232 m²
Coralli Shore Habitat is an elite project in Limassol, which is located in the most magnific…
€880,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
4
2
203 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€1,78M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
240 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€3,50M
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
122 m²
1
For sale seafront two bedroom apartment on the 4th floor, in tourist area of Agios Tychonas.…
€1,25M
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
2
230 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,06M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
1
100 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€990,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
121 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 121 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€550,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
2
1
62 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
€315,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
3
167 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 167 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€550,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
1
70 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. …
€385,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
3
351 m²
1
For sale apartment of 351 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground flo…
€4,39M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
212 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€846,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
168 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 168 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€2,40M
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
1
109 m²
6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 109 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€824,200
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
2
301 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 301 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€2,50M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
1
95 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
€500,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
161 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 161 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€800,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
1
139 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 139 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€700,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
140 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor.…
€1,38M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL