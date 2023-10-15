Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta agiou tychona
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

1 BHK
11
2 BHK
30
3 BHK
44
4 BHK
12
60 properties total found
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
€5,50M
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
€629,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer a spacious luxury apart…
€380,000
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 701 m²
Number of floors 5
Villas with gardens, terraces and swimming pools, with sea views, in the picturesque town of…
€2,95M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
€500,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
€660,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale apartment of 149 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€1,74M
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 58 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€340,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€574,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 171 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,36M
1 room apartment with sea view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The Dream Tower – is not just an apartment, but a huge interior and security complex with se…
€675,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with garden, with parking covered in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with garden, with parking covered
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 232 m²
Coralli Shore Habitat is an elite project in Limassol, which is located in the most magnific…
€880,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€1,78M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€3,50M
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale seafront two bedroom apartment on the 4th floor, in tourist area of Agios Tychonas.…
€1,25M
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,06M
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€990,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 121 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€550,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
€315,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 167 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€550,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. …
€385,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 351 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground flo…
€4,39M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€846,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 168 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€2,40M
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 109 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€824,200
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 301 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 301 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€2,50M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
€500,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 161 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€800,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 139 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€700,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor.…
€1,38M

Properties features in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
