Seaview Apartments for Sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seafront apartments in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

;
penthouses
9
1 BHK
79
2 BHK
129
3 BHK
82
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
85 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, this elegant one-bedroom apartment offers…
$881,104
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$3,07M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Set in the exclusive area of Agios Tychonas, this refined one-bedroom apartment on the 4th f…
$857,608
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$3,02M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$1,49M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$2,52M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
A new project of two luxurious villas, situated in the prestigious Agios Tychonas area of Li…
$3,86M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$2,42M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Set directly on the seafront in one of the most prestigious coastal locations of Limassol, t…
$6,35M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$1,41M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$2,42M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$1,49M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$2,67M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$2,52M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$2,67M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$1,86M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$1,04M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$2,80M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$1,45M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$3,70M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$3,70M
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
A new project of two luxurious villas, situated in the prestigious Agios Tychonas area of Li…
$3,86M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$1,10M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$1,10M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$1,08M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$979,474
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$1,05M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$2,94M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$1,38M
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go