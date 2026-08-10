Pool Apartments for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

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Apartments with pool for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

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penthouses
9
1 BHK
79
2 BHK
129
3 BHK
82
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8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
For sale: a spacious 3-bedroom apartment in Cypress Grove, offering elegant family living or…
$730,758
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1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
For sale: a stylish 1-bedroom apartment in Cypress Grove, offering comfort and elegance in L…
$319,412
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/5
This stylish 2-bedroom apartment is located in  new modern building currently under condtruc…
Price on request
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Area 579 m²
Floor 18/23
Spanning six complete floors, the "Emperor" penthouse is the crown jewel of this landmark se…
$18,49M
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4 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 8
EVERY PROPERTY IS DELIVERED WITH THE SIGNATURE TOP STANDARD FINISHES: Semi-solid parqu…
$2,90M
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3 room apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in City Cente…
$1,30M
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3 room apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
Three bedroom under construction penthouse duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Li…
$1,29M
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3 room apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
$1,31M
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Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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