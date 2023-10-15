Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
Three bedroom under construction penthouse duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Li…
€1,29M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in City Cente…
€1,30M
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with storage room in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with storage room
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
 
€1,32M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€3,50M
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale seafront two bedroom apartment on the 4th floor, in tourist area of Agios Tychonas.…
€1,25M
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€365,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,06M
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€990,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
PROPERTY DETAILS Covered Area: 215m² Pool: Communal Parking: Private Covered x2 Title Deeds:…
€1,87M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 167 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€550,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 229 sq.meters in Limassol. The duplex is situated on the first floor and …
€960,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. …
€385,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 351 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground flo…
€4,39M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€846,000

