Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

penthouses
3
1 BHK
47
2 BHK
138
3 BHK
90
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
$686,587
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This apartment is part of a stylish complex with two buildings and forty-eight apartments se…
$1,04M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
$654,339
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
$5,98M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
Three bedroom under construction penthouse duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Li…
$1,29M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with gardens and terraces near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer…
$694,670
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
High quality apartments in a new residential complex, Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus An o…
$247,588
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with swimming pools close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer modern vill…
$1,24M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
This exquisite and tranquil suburban development is situated in the most picturesque areas o…
$795,570
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
This penthouse is part of a stylish complex with two buildings and forty-eight apartments se…
$1,51M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in City Cente…
$1,30M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer a spacious luxury apart…
$434,717
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 701 m²
Number of floors 5
Villas with gardens, terraces and swimming pools, with sea views, in the picturesque town of…
$3,07M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 837 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cypr…
$4,35M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 27
New high-rise residence with swimming pools at 50 meters from the sea, Agios Tychonas, Cypru…
$1,67M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 8
Prestigious apartments in a new residential complex near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Limassol…
$1,25M
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go