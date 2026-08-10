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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

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penthouses
9
1 BHK
79
2 BHK
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19 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
A new project of two luxurious villas, situated in the prestigious Agios Tychonas area of Li…
$3,86M
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4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Set directly on the seafront in one of the most prestigious coastal locations of Limassol, t…
$6,35M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
A new project of two luxurious villas, situated in the prestigious Agios Tychonas area of Li…
$3,86M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
For sale: Spacious 2-bedroom apartment under construction in Agios Tychon, offering a modern…
$749,009
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4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Set directly on the seafront in one of the most prestigious coastal locations of Limassol, t…
$8,85M
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3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
For sale: A spacious, modern apartment under construction in the desirable area of Agios Tyc…
$768,599
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3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
For sale: A spacious, modern apartment under construction in the desirable area of Agios Tyc…
$768,599
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4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Set directly on the seafront in one of the most prestigious coastal locations of Limassol, t…
$6,34M
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/5
This stylish 2-bedroom apartment is located in  new modern building currently under condtruc…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
For sale: Spacious 2-bedroom apartment under construction in Agios Tychon, offering a modern…
$749,009
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4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Set directly on the seafront in one of the most prestigious coastal locations of Limassol, t…
$8,86M
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1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
High quality apartments in a new residential complex, Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus An o…
$247,588
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence with a view of the mountains in a quiet area, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We …
$391,245
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5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 837 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cypr…
$4,35M
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5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
$5,98M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
🇬🇧 Apartment 302 — Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment with Private Roof Terrace and Mountain Views…
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
🇬🇧 Apartment 301 — Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Evergreen 2, Limassol Area: 122 m² + c…
$768,684
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
$686,587
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
$520,142
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Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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