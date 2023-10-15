Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
€5,50M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
€500,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
€660,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 171 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,36M
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
€315,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 167 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€550,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€846,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 229 sq.meters in Limassol. The duplex is situated on the ground floor and…
€630,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€770,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 157 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor.…
€1,29M

