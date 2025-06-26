Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

penthouses
12
1 BHK
49
2 BHK
130
3 BHK
86
14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ypress Grove is a serene suburban development in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, o…
$558,014
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
PebbleCove Apartments is a cozy residential complex in Cyprus, located just 250 meters from …
$604,515
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Maple Ridge Apartments is a modern residential complex located in a new district of Cyprus, …
$558,014
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ypress Grove is a serene suburban development in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, o…
$488,262
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ypress Grov is a serene suburban development in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, of…
$697,517
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 171 m²
PebbleCove Apartments is a cozy residential complex in Cyprus, located just 250 meters from …
$1,24M
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 207 m²
Maple Ridge Apartments is a modern residential complex located in a new district of Cyprus, …
$755,643
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ypress Grove is a serene suburban development in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, o…
$465,011
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 217 m²
Maple Ridge Apartments is a modern residential complex located in a new district of Cyprus, …
$883,522
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
ypress Grove is a serene suburban development in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, o…
$651,016
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 138 m²
Maple Ridge Apartments is a modern residential complex located in a new district of Cyprus, …
$488,262
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ypress Grove is a serene suburban development in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, o…
$430,136
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 125 m²
Felistia Apartments are stylish, fully renovated apartments on the first line with breathtak…
$674,267
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Maple Ridge Apartments is a modern residential complex located in a new district of Cyprus, …
$465,011
Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
