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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
6
Limassol
10
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
4
Germasogeia
17
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2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan duplex located in the peaceful area of Prodromos. This prope…
$4,83M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan duplex located in the peaceful area of Prodromos. This prope…
$4,83M
Leave a request
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
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Luxury
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