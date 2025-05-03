Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/3
This is a premium class apartment complex in the prestigious tourist area of ​​Limassol, Ger…
$603,732
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
The property is located in a quiet residential neighbourhood in Germasogeia, one of the prim…
$578,485
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/4
It is a stylish residential development boasting luxurious apartments and penthouses designe…
$2,20M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
A modern residential building consisting of only 2 apartments, located in the tourist area o…
$713,985
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
The property is located in a quiet residential neighbourhood in Germasogeia, one of the prim…
$552,141
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/4
It is a stylish residential development boasting luxurious apartments and penthouses designe…
$2,81M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/3
The property is located in a quiet residential neighbourhood in Germasogeia, one of the prim…
$661,910
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/5
These spacious apartments are the epitome of modern, designer living. At this boutique and i…
$1,79M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 3
It is a unique complex located in the center of Limassol in a prestigious housing areas of t…
$1,96M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Perfectly located in the centre of the Yermasoyia tourist area, Near Papas supermaket just 5…
$647,640
