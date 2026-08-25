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Duplexes in Tsada, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/2
This exquisite single-level residence captures the timeless charm of living, blending modern…
$1,02M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
INVESTMENT BENEFITS Ezousa Suites are more than just a safe and secure investment, it is a c…
$1,02M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/2
This exquisite single-level residence captures the timeless charm of living, blending modern…
$983 830
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
DD CO DEDD CO DE
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