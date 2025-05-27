Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Larnaca
1314
Oroklini
108
67 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential complex with spacious terraces in a quiet and picturesque area, Livadia, Larnaca…
$150,998
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a gym near the marina, Livadia, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming poo…
$495,178
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex near the port, Larnaca, Cyprus The project will consist of 2 separa…
$182,268
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence near the beach and the promenade, in the heart of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer…
$322,488
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 80 meters from the beach, Larn…
$780,213
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury low-rise residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking…
$181,321
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence near the places of interest, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with pa…
$120,153
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
New apartments in a residential complex next to the park and lake, Larnaca, Cyprus A small …
$474,106
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a roof-top terrace at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apa…
$937,253
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex in the city centre with shops and roof garden, Larnaca, Cyprus The proj…
$220,968
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex of villas on the seafront in Pervolia, Larnaca, Cyprus The architec…
$598,871
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a panoramic view close to the highway and infrastructure, Larnaca, Cyprus We…
$240,306
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea at 100 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer…
$620,026
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a parking, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with terraces. T…
$364,099
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a garden and a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer modern and comfortabl…
$491,230
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence in the heart of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer two-bedroom apartments with verandas…
$282,566
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in a prestigious area, close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer spacious an…
$156,043
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with shops and offices at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Larnaca,…
$389,821
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a swimming pool, gardens and a kids' playground, Larnaca, Cyprus The …
$258,123
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in a quiet area, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with verandas. Some flat…
$179,321
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
$842,856
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with balconies. The pent…
$395,308
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence near beaches and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer spacious apartments with …
$1,44M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
New luxury residence with a parking, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking space…
$280,392
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
$632,142
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in a prestigious area, near the beach and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We of…
$374,017
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with panoramic views near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer v…
$422,219
5 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence in a prestigious area, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a villa…
$587,683
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus The residen…
$711,160
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with balconies,…
$197,654
