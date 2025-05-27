Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Larnakas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Apartments Pool for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Larnaca
1314
Oroklini
108
33 properties total found
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$174,142
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
This property comprises two residential blocks, featuring a total of 54 boutique apartments,…
$479,522
1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
One-bedroom apartment in a building with communal pool in a quiet residential area in Orokli…
$108,437
3 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Three bedroom resale penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limass…
$340,336
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$178,151
3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
$1,19M
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 90 sq.m. covered inte…
$349,942
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province, on the fir…
$125,124
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This outstanding residential project comprises two blocks in a prime Larnaca location, conve…
$621,199
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
A lovely ground floor apartment in Mackenzie area in Larnaca for sale! The apartment is full…
$735,630
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 82 sq.m. covered inte…
$331,559
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 68 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$110,109
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Introducing an exclusive residential complex comprising two blocks, featuring 1, 2 & 3 bedro…
$681,139
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
A contemporary residential project situated near Larnaca's port, nestled near Radisson Blu H…
$259,514
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
This property consists of two residential blocks, offering a total of 54 boutique apartments…
$585,234
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This property offers fifteen expansive apartments, each hosting two bedrooms and two bathroo…
$457,725
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
This property consists of 2 residential blocks, providing a total of 54 boutique apartments,…
$263,737
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Situated adjacent to Larnaca's port, this modern residential development spans four floors a…
$378,441
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Located near Larnaca's port, this contemporary residential project rises over four storeys, …
$178,186
Room 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
$356,687
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Experience luxury living in this energy-efficient split-level residence with an A Energy Eff…
$1,05M
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This impressive residential project consists of two blocks in a prime location  in Larnaca, …
$523,115
Room 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
$349,942
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
For sale an amazing 3 bedrooms’ Penthouse, just 80 meters from the beach of Mackenzie area i…
$1,42M
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale a superb 2 bedrooms’ Penthouse, just 80 meters from the beach of Mackenzie area in …
$1,16M
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 88 …
$182,102
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogeia - Limassol province, with 79 sq.m. covered int…
$170,233
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Introducing a prestigious and distinctive residential complex comprising two blocks, offerin…
$632,097
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance of Larnaca at this esteemed residential complex, fe…
$1,63M
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 82 sq.m. covered inte…
$363,940
