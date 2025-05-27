Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Floor 4/12
A unique Sky Residences project in the vibrant centre of the city of Larnaca, next to the Ne…
$1,03M
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Indulge in the luxury of all-year-round swimming right at your doorstep with this exceptiona…
$588,504
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 80 meters from the beach, Larn…
$780,213
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 8/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$1,56M
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Immerse yourself in the dynamic lifestyle of Larnaca with this prestigious residential compl…
$474,073
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a roof-top terrace at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apa…
$937,253
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
This property offers fifteen spacious apartments spread across the 1st to 5th floors. The 1s…
$653,893
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea at 100 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer…
$620,026
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
A modern apartment in Mackenzie area in Larnaca for sale! The apartment is on the 5th floor,…
$501,318
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Introducing an exclusive residential complex comprising two blocks, featuring 1, 2 & 3 bedro…
$681,139
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of Larnaca at this prestigious residential complex…
$561,258
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a garden and a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer modern and comfortabl…
$491,230
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
A beautiful penthouse on the 4th floor in Mackenzie Area of Larnaca, walking distance from t…
$653,893
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Experience the luxury of year-round swimming just steps away from your door at this extraord…
$483,881
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Indulge in the luxury of year-round swimming mere steps from your doorstep at this exception…
$245,210
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
This property offers fifteen expansive apartments, each comprising two bedrooms and two bath…
$544,911
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This property offers fifteen expansive apartments, each hosting two bedrooms and two bathroo…
$457,725
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Nestled in the heart of Larnaca, this striking development offers stunning views of the mari…
$2,18M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
$842,856
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
$632,142
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
A two-bedroom apartment with sea view on the first floor in Mackenzie area for sale! The pro…
$446,827
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with panoramic views near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer v…
$422,219
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking…
$556,552
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 82 m²
Nestled within convenient reach of Mackenzie Beach and just a leisurely stroll away from cel…
$588,504
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Experience the vibrant lifestyle of Larnaca at this esteemed residential development, presen…
$239,761
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Experience luxury living in this energy-efficient split-level residence with an A Energy Eff…
$1,05M
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
$368,749
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ap…
$450,443
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$410,795
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
For sale an amazing 3 bedrooms’ Penthouse, just 80 meters from the beach of Mackenzie area i…
$1,42M
