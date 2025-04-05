Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in demos larnakas, Cyprus

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Located in the picturesque neighbourhood of Oroklini, Larnaca, this elegant residential comp…
$235,766
2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Located in the picturesque neighbourhood of Oroklini, Larnaca, this elegant residential comp…
$193,852
1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Located in the picturesque neighbourhood of Oroklini, Larnaca, this elegant residential comp…
$141,460
Properties features in demos larnakas, Cyprus

