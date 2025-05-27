Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

66 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential complex with spacious terraces in a quiet and picturesque area, Livadia, Larnaca…
$150,998
Room 5 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction a detached five bedroom luxury house in Erimi - Limassol provinc…
$350,346
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$174,142
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a gym near the marina, Livadia, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming poo…
$495,178
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
A two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in the area of ​​Lakatamia - N…
$174,380
3 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Three bedroom resale penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limass…
$340,336
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex near the port, Larnaca, Cyprus The project will consist of 2 separa…
$182,268
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$178,151
3 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Mesa Geito…
$333,056
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
New apartments in a residential complex next to the park and lake, Larnaca, Cyprus A small …
$474,106
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a roof-top terrace at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apa…
$937,253
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 124 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in Columbia are…
$366,939
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex in the city centre with shops and roof garden, Larnaca, Cyprus The proj…
$220,968
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex of villas on the seafront in Pervolia, Larnaca, Cyprus The architec…
$598,871
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a panoramic view close to the highway and infrastructure, Larnaca, Cyprus We…
$240,306
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province, on the fir…
$125,124
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a parking, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with terraces. T…
$364,099
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
A lovely ground floor apartment in Mackenzie area in Larnaca for sale! The apartment is full…
$735,630
Room 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 193 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house plus office or service room in Lakatamia - Ni…
$336,871
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 68 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$110,109
Room 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Three bedroom luxury detached corner house plus an office room, for sale in Ekali - Limassol…
$365,361
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a garden and a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer modern and comfortabl…
$491,230
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in a prestigious area, close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer spacious an…
$156,043
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Ground floor one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Strovolos - Nicosia provin…
$144,976
Room 5 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction a detached five bedroom luxury house in Erimi - Limassol provinc…
$346,405
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a swimming pool, gardens and a kids' playground, Larnaca, Cyprus The …
$258,123
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in a quiet area, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with verandas. Some flat…
$179,321
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with balconies. The pent…
$395,308
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with panoramic views near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer v…
$422,219
5 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence in a prestigious area, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a villa…
$587,683
