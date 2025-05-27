Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Larnakas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 8/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$1,56M
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a panoramic view close to the highway and infrastructure, Larnaca, Cyprus We…
$240,306
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a garden and a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer modern and comfortabl…
$491,230
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Full-floor apartments in a new residence, in a prestigious area, near the beach, Larnaca, Cy…
$377,623
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$410,795
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 7/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$259,997
