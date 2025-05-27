Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 81 m²
For sale is a new spacious 2 bedroom penthouse in Aradippu, Larnaca, with a roof garden!Loca…
$290,621
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
This exclusive project is a 7-storey luxury residential building with covered parking on the…
$529,956
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale is a new spacious 2 bedroom penthouse in Drosia, Larnaca, with a roof garden!Locate…
$381,796
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Spacious 2 bedroom penthouse for sale in Livadia, LarnacaLocated in a quiet and attractive p…
$283,783
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale a penthouse with 2 bedrooms in Livadia, Larnaca, with a roof garden!Located in a qu…
$313,415
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
For sale a new cozy penthouse with 1 bedroom in the area of Larnaca Marina with a roof garde…
$336,208
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale is a new spacious 2 bedroom penthouse in Kiti, Larnaca, with a roof garden!Located …
$256,430
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
New spacious 2 bedroom penthouse for sale in Vergina, Larnaca, with roof gardenLocated in a …
$267,827
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
For sale a new cozy penthouse with 1 bedroom in the area of Larnaca Marina with a roof garde…
$336,208
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale a new spacious penthouse with 3 bedrooms in Krasa, Aradippu, Larnaca, with a roof g…
$341,907
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Ready to settle in spacious 2 bedroom penthouse for sale in Drosia, Larnaca, with a roof gar…
$290,621
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 4/4
Discover incomparable luxury in this delightful three-bedroom penthouse located in one of La…
$604,035
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale is a new spacious 2 bedroom penthouse in Camares, Larnaca, with a roof garden!Locat…
$307,716
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale is a new spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in Aradippu, Larnaca, with a roof garden!Loca…
$313,415
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
New spacious 2 bedroom penthouse for sale in Aradippu, Larnaca, with roof gardenLocated in a…
$341,907
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/8
The list includes apartments in a 3-bedroom penthouse located on the eighth floor.The bright…
$1,37M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale a new cozy penthouse with 1 bedroom in Vergina, Larnaca, with a roof garden!Located…
$210,843
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The ad lists a two-bedroom apartment and a roof terrace located on the second floor.A new pr…
$341,907
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
New 3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Vergina, Larnaca, with roof gardenLocated in a quiet, at…
$398,891
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
For sale is a new spacious 2 bedroom penthouse in Drosia, Larnaca, with a roof garden!Locate…
$376,098
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
New spacious 2 bedroom penthouse for sale in Livadia, LarnacaLocated in a fantastic new resi…
$296,319
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
For sale is a penthouse with two bedrooms and a roof terrace located on the second floor.Loc…
$302,018
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
A new project in Mackenzy, Larnaca. The project will consist of fifteen spacious apartments …
$679,348
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
Location : Larnaca Town (Behind Alfa Mega) DESCRIPTION • 1&2 bedroom Apartments • Marble & H…
$367,980
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 103 m²
Floor 6/6
It is newest project in Mackenzie area! Coming soon in the most famous area of Larnaca, the …
$662,364
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
This project in Faneromeni, one of the most Elite & Prestigious areas in Larnaca! Faneromen…
$481,205
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/2
A stunning new apartment building in the tranquil Livadia district of Larnaca. This modern d…
$274,004
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
A unique project, located in an excellent area with high indicators of growth and near futur…
$509,511
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 4
A very spacious apartment with a sea view, large veranda area, roof garden, en-suite bathroo…
$758,605
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
New cozy 1 bedroom penthouse for sale in Larnaca Marina area with roof garden! Situated in a…
$330,176
