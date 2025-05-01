Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Split
24
Grad Makarska
46
Grad Split
104
Grad Trogir
94
25 properties total found
4 room house in Maslinica, Croatia
4 room house
Maslinica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury house with sea view for construction, Maslinica (Šolta) At the entrance to Maslinica,…
$1,05M
4 room house in Jelsa, Croatia
4 room house
Jelsa, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Renovated traditional stone house, Jelsa, Hvar On the island of Hvar, in the wider center of…
$365,361
Villa 5 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a luxury villa in Okrug Gornji on the island of Čiovo and in a prime location…
$1,82M
House in Rogacic, Croatia
House
Rogacic, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Vis, Draškovca, holiday house 38m2 with covered terrace 25m2, on a unique property with an o…
$304,467
House 19 rooms in Seget Vranjica, Croatia
House 19 rooms
Seget Vranjica, Croatia
Rooms 19
Area 1 144 m²
Number of floors 5
An 18-room family-run hotel, well-established and lucrative business, Trogir, Seget Vranjica…
$3,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool in Okrug Gornji, Ciovo island, south …
$1,56M
4 room house in Splitska, Croatia
4 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious House with Sea View, Attractive Location, Splitska, Island of Brač In the heart of …
$752,864
5 bedroom house in Okrug Donji, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Okrug Donji, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Okrug, house with roof terrace and rooftop pool, 270.00 m2 Two modern, newly built villas…
$819,345
5 room house in Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
5 room house
Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful authentic Dalmatian house in the idyllic village of Marinje Zemlje, near famous …
$441,754
5 room house in Grad Komiza, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Komiza, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
I26960 Vinka Foretića
Price on request
House 12 rooms in Opcina Baska Voda, Croatia
House 12 rooms
Opcina Baska Voda, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 563 m²
Number of floors 2
Business-apartment house with sea view, Baška Voda (Makarska Riviera) In an attractive locat…
$1,88M
2 room house in Sveti Martin, Croatia
2 room house
Sveti Martin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
House with swimming pool and spectacular sea view, Donja Podstrana Discover your own corner …
$608,935
2 room house in Grad Trogir, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Stone house in the heart of Trogir, 90m2 This stone house is located in a quiet area, near t…
$209,252
5 room house in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa in the first row to the sea in an elevated location with a panoramic view This …
$1,44M
2 room house in Jelsa, Croatia
2 room house
Jelsa, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly built house in the centre of Jelsa (island of Hvar) A newly built house on a 288 m2 pl…
$525,898
House 13 rooms in Seget Vranjica, Croatia
House 13 rooms
Seget Vranjica, Croatia
Rooms 13
Area 873 m²
Number of floors 3
Business-Apartment House with Sea View, Seget Vranjica near Trogir Situated in an attractive…
$1,61M
3 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
3 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villa with Heated Pool and Panoramic View, Kaštel Stari, Kaštela This luxury villa, w…
$963,224
5 room house in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa on an elevated location with panoramic sea views This luxurious seaside villa, …
$1,22M
3 room house in Jelsa, Croatia
3 room house
Jelsa, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone house in traditional Dalmatian style, Jelsa-Hvar, 154 m2 This semi-detached stone hous…
$387,504
1 bedroom house in Opcina Marina, Croatia
1 bedroom house
Opcina Marina, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This Robinson house with a swimming pool is located 8 km from Vinišće and 65 m from the sea.…
$406,657
4 room house in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
4 room house
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly renovated secluded house with sea view, Drvenik Veliki (Trogir) A detached house with …
$453,933
2 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 171 m²
PROPERTY WITH A HOUSE NEAR STONČICA BAY, VISAgricultural estate 27,234m2 with a functional g…
Price on request
3 room house in Kastel Luksic, Croatia
3 room house
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Terraced House in the Old Core of Kaštel Lukšić, 90 m² This charming terraced house is locat…
$177,145
4 room house in Seget Donji, Croatia
4 room house
Seget Donji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Stone house in the core of Seget Donji, near the sea, spacious yard The traditionally decora…
$442,445
2 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Romantic authentic building in the heart of the island of Vis, in Dračevo polje. Detached ho…
$564,648
