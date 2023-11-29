Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Prapatnica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Prapatnica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
€1,20M
2 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Split, Varoš, two bedroom apartment of 50m2 on the ground floor of the house with a common c…
€150,000
Villa 3 room villa in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€950,000
Villa 6 room villa in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
€2,65M
Villa 4 room villa in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
€1,70M
3 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
3 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Kaštel Stari, three bedroom apartment of approx. 80 m2 with gallery and terrace. The apartm…
€179,000
3 room house in Pisak, Croatia
3 room house
Pisak, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Pisak, Omiš Riviera, semi-detached house of approx. 70 m2, on a plot of approx. 700 m2, with…
€260,000
5 room house in Dugi Rat, Croatia
5 room house
Dugi Rat, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Omiš, Duće detached house of 210 m2, on two floors (ground floor 70 m2, first floor 140 m2) …
€420,000
Villa 4 room villa in celina, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
celina, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
6 room house in Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
6 room house
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 630 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Gomilica House with 3 apartments and commercial space in Kaštel Gomilica. …
€820,000
5 room house in Kastel Novi, Croatia
5 room house
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Lukšić Family house with 2 apartments and swimming pool House area: 266m2 …
€669,000
Villa 4 room villa in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
2 room house in Kastel Novi, Croatia
2 room house
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Kaštel Lukšić, a fully renovated stone house 80 m2 on 2 floors. On the ground floor there a…
€330,000
3 room house in Gromin Dolac, Croatia
3 room house
Gromin Dolac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Hvar, Zavala on the first floor of a family house there is: - two bedroom apartment of 68.5…
€315,900
2 room house in Kastel Novi, Croatia
2 room house
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Kaštel Lukšić, completely renovated stone house 107 m2 on 3 floors, with a terrace of 35 m2.…
€335,000
Villa 4 room villa in Dugi Rat, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dugi Rat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Vinisce, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Vinisce, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa in Jesenice, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Jesenice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 140 m²
€670,000
5 room house in Vrsine, Croatia
5 room house
Vrsine, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Family house, first row to the sea and the beach, in a unique location near Trogir. Houses …
€1,20M
6 room house in Sutivan, Croatia
6 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Brač, Sutivan, detached house with a living area of 150 m2 on two floors, built on a plot of…
€680,000
Villa 9 room villa in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 050 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13621 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Three luxurious detached newly built vil…
€3,90M
Villa 5 room villa in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13622 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Luxury detached newly built villa with a…
€1,30M
3 room house in Trogir, Croatia
3 room house
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Trogir, semi-detached house of 110 m², auxiliary building of 19 m², on two plots with a tota…
€249,000
6 room house in Borak, Croatia
6 room house
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Omiš, 3 autochthonous stone villas, as a magical combination of traditional architecture and…
Price on request
6 room house in Bol, Croatia
6 room house
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 315 m²
Bol, island of Brač, semi-detached apartment house with a usable area of 315m2 on 3 floors, …
€890,000
5 room house in Splitska, Croatia
5 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Splitska, island of Brač - 4* villa with pool (detached building).The area of the villa is a…
€970,000
2 room house in Rudina, Croatia
2 room house
Rudina, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Stari Grad, one-story house with a floor plan area of 51 m2 plus a covered terrace of 33 m2,…
€299,999
5 room house in Splitska, Croatia
5 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 229 m²
Brač, Splitska, detached stone house with a total area of 229 m2 on a plot of 600m2. There …
€330,000
