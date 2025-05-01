Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Split
24
Grad Makarska
46
Grad Split
104
Grad Trogir
94
6 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a luxury villa in Okrug Gornji on the island of Čiovo and in a prime location…
$1,82M
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool in Okrug Gornji, Ciovo island, south …
$1,56M
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Okrug Donji, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Okrug Donji, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Okrug, house with roof terrace and rooftop pool, 270.00 m2 Two modern, newly built villas…
$819,345
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern four-storey villa for sale, located in the center of Split. The ground floor features…
$3,28M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Selca, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Selca, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$430,471
1 bedroom house in Opcina Marina, Croatia
1 bedroom house
Opcina Marina, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This Robinson house with a swimming pool is located 8 km from Vinišće and 65 m from the sea.…
$406,657
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski

