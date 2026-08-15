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Houses for sale in Grad Hvar, Croatia

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2 properties total found
9 room house in Grad Hvar, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
Hvar, detached house with a living area of ​​500 m2 on a plot of 500 m2, 700 m from the sea …
$2,25M
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Villa 8 rooms in Grad Hvar, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14733Hvar – first row to the seaA unique and exceptional property in the…
$9,23M
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