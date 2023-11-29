UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Split-Dalmatia County
Villas
Villas for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa
Clear all
134 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
8
5
3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 room villa
Prapatnica, Croatia
5
3
270 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3
2
97 m²
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
6
4
320 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
5
5
349 m²
€2,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4
5
326 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
celina, Croatia
4
5
520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
4
5
520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Vinisce, Croatia
5
5
300 m²
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Dugi Rat, Croatia
4
5
180 m²
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Jesenice, Croatia
3
5
140 m²
€670,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
15
15
1 050 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13621 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Three luxurious detached newly built vil…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
5
5
350 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13622 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Luxury detached newly built villa with a…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Mirca, Croatia
4
3
273 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Vucevica, Croatia
7
8
464 m²
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Vucevica, Croatia
4
4
338 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Imotski, Croatia
4
3
294 m²
Welcome to Imotski, a charming town located next to the Biokiovo mountain. Biokovo is a moun…
€880,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Podbablje Gornje, Croatia
3
3
120 m²
Welcome to Makarska, the heart of Makarska Riviera one of the best-known tourist destination…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
4
4
140 m²
Are you on a hunt for a dream of your home and don’t know where to look at it? You came to t…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa
Dugi Rat, Croatia
2
2
100 m²
Fairytales do come true!-Check out this unique rustic villa in the heart of Dalmatia! This t…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Imotski, Croatia
5
5
256 m²
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dracevica, Croatia
7
8
330 m²
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Dugi Rat, Croatia
4
5
330 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
4
5
360 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5
6
285 m²
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Povlja, Croatia
11
8
399 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
3
4
155 m²
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
5
7
325 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Podstrana, Croatia
4
4
250 m²
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Dracevica, Croatia
3
4
150 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
