Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Split-Dalmatia County
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
134 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 room villa in Prapatnica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Prapatnica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€950,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
€2,65M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
€1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in celina, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
celina, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Vinisce, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Vinisce, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
€1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Dugi Rat, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dugi Rat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
€800,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Jesenice, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Jesenice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 140 m²
€670,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 050 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13621 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Three luxurious detached newly built vil…
€3,90M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13622 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Luxury detached newly built villa with a…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Mirca, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Mirca, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Vucevica, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Vucevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 464 m²
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Vucevica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vucevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 338 m²
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Imotski, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Imotski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Welcome to Imotski, a charming town located next to the Biokiovo mountain. Biokovo is a moun…
€880,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Podbablje Gornje, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Podbablje Gornje, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Welcome to Makarska, the heart of Makarska Riviera one of the best-known tourist destination…
€350,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Are you on a hunt for a dream of your home and don’t know where to look at it? You came to t…
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa in Dugi Rat, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Dugi Rat, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Fairytales do come true!-Check out this unique rustic villa in the heart of Dalmatia! This t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Imotski, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Imotski, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 256 m²
€980,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Dracevica, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dracevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 330 m²
€1,05M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Dugi Rat, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dugi Rat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 285 m²
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa in Povlja, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Povlja, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 399 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
€900,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 325 m²
€1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Podstrana, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
€800,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Dracevica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Dracevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir