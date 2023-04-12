Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Belarus

commercial property
1635
restaurants
51
hotels
2
offices
371
investment properties
2
warehouses
102
shops
376
business for sale
2
Show more
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
133 properties total found
Manufacturein Homel, Belarus
Manufacture
Homel, Belarus
560 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Manufacturein Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
526 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 149,317
Production premises 526 sq. M. m. ! Address: Minsk, st. Selitsky, d. 27/1 ➜ Sold spacious p…
Manufacturein Zhodzina, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 m²
€ 19,237
Spacious commercial plot for sale in Zhodino Address: Zhodino, st. Moscow ➜ 惧 Excellent plo…
Manufacture 3 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 246 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 137,409
Manufacturein Staryya Darohi, Belarus
Manufacture
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
1 093 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,865
A heated commercial building with a plot in the Old Roads!  Address: Old Roads, st. Kir…
Manufacturein cudzienicy, Belarus
Manufacture
cudzienicy, Belarus
197 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,817
Production building with a plot in Logoisk district!  Address: d. Chudenichi, st. Parti…
Manufacturein Ciurli, Belarus
Manufacture
Ciurli, Belarus
202 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,772
Production building in the suburb of Molodechno. Address: Turlensky s / s. ➜ 回Good location…
Manufacture 7 roomsin Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 7 rooms
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
7 Number of rooms 293 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 146,569
We offer a great opportunity to organize our own business "STO"!  Urgent sale of premis…
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
The building is non-residential in ownership with a total area of 138.8 square meters, locat…
Manufacture 5 roomsin Akciabrski, Belarus
Manufacture 5 rooms
Akciabrski, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 235 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 54,872
STO for sale, land and building in ownership Address: d. Plis, st. Kopteva Sale of service s…
Manufacturein Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
294 m² Number of floors 2
€ 146,569
Manufacturein Budahova, Belarus
Manufacture
Budahova, Belarus
15 m² Number of floors 3
€ 54,963
Adjection to the administrative household complex for sale
Manufacture 6 roomsin Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture 6 rooms
Orsha, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 498 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 326,116
Manufacturein Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
526 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 149,317
Production premises 526 sq. M. m. ! Address: g. Minsk, st. Selitsky, d. 27/1 ➜ Sold spaciou…
Manufacturein Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 200 m²
€ 109,927
Sale Production + warehouse Address: Minsk region, Stolbtsov district, Starosverzhensky s / …
Manufacturein Minojty, Belarus
Manufacture
Minojty, Belarus
1 665 m²
€ 137,409
Sale of a complex of buildings for woodworking Grodno region, Lida district, near the statio…
Manufacturein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 847 m²
€ 22,901
Sale Production / warehouse. Address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Negorelsky s / s, …
Manufacturein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Manufacture
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 211 m²
€ 503,831
Multifunctional buildings + checkpoint g. Minsk, st. Tank, d.10 / 2 Area: Building 1: 422.9 …
Manufacturein Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
2 818 m² Number of floors 3
€ 906,896
Production base g. Minsk, st. Central, 49 Total area: 2 817.7 m2 Land. plot: 0.9153 ha ( per…
Manufacturein Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
3 231 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,062,626
Production premises g. Minsk, st. Kropotkina, 91B Total area: 3,230.8 m2 The buyer does not …
Manufacturein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 000 m²
€ 160,310
Land for industrial facilities  Frozen Kolodishchi Area: KPP- 11.7m2 ( construction cap…
Manufacturein Ashmyany, Belarus
Manufacture
Ashmyany, Belarus
10 306 m²
€ 105,347
Land for the placement of manufacturing facilities  g. Oshmyany, st. Lnozavodskaya, d.3…
Manufacturein Maryina Horka, Belarus
Manufacture
Maryina Horka, Belarus
513 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 70,463
Production, warehouse, administrative premises  g. Maryina Gorka, st. New Zarya, 33A To…
Manufacturein cysc, Belarus
Manufacture
cysc, Belarus
1 268 m² Number of floors 1
€ 91,606
Building complex ( production ) p. Clean, st. Forest, 10 Total area: 1,268.3 m2 1040.5 m2 - …
Manufacturein Baranavichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 023 m²
€ 155,730
Manufacturein Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 338 m²
€ 612,842
sale Object Status - Production Address: ah. Cherry, 32 ( Minsk district ) Area - 1338.10 m2…
Manufacturein Homel, Belarus
Manufacture
Homel, Belarus
3 880 m²
€ 598,431
Food sales Address: g. Gomel, pr-Orudy, 192 to 2 Area – 3,880.4 sq. M2 Price - 1 650 000 rub…
Manufacturein Zareccia, Belarus
Manufacture
Zareccia, Belarus
297 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Manufacturein Hradno, Belarus
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
331 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5
The room is multifunctional, with an area of 330.8 sq.m. The facility consists of a product…
Manufacturein Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
412 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 210,693

Regions with properties for sale

in Navadvorski sielski Saviet
in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
in Zhodzina
in Vawkavysk
in Kalodishchy
in Stankauski sielski Saviet
in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
in Haranski sielski Saviet
in Naracki sielski Saviet
in Mazyr
in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
in cervienski sielski Saviet
in Pliski sielski Saviet
in Michanavicki sielski Saviet
in Astrosycki sielski Saviet
in Znamienski sielski Saviet
in Telminski sielski Saviet
in Drackauski sielski Saviet
in Asipovichy

Properties features in Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir