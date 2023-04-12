Belarus
Filters
THB
TRY
133 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Manufacture
Homel, Belarus
560 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
526 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 149,317
Production premises 526 sq. M. m. ! Address: Minsk, st. Selitsky, d. 27/1 ➜ Sold spacious p…
Manufacture
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 m²
€ 19,237
Spacious commercial plot for sale in Zhodino Address: Zhodino, st. Moscow ➜ 惧 Excellent plo…
Manufacture 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
246 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 137,409
Manufacture
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
1 093 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,865
A heated commercial building with a plot in the Old Roads! Address: Old Roads, st. Kir…
Manufacture
cudzienicy, Belarus
197 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 23,817
Production building with a plot in Logoisk district! Address: d. Chudenichi, st. Parti…
Manufacture
Ciurli, Belarus
202 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 29,772
Production building in the suburb of Molodechno. Address: Turlensky s / s. ➜ 回Good location…
Manufacture 7 rooms
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
7 Number of rooms
293 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 146,569
We offer a great opportunity to organize our own business "STO"! Urgent sale of premis…
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
The building is non-residential in ownership with a total area of 138.8 square meters, locat…
Manufacture 5 rooms
Akciabrski, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
235 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 54,872
STO for sale, land and building in ownership Address: d. Plis, st. Kopteva Sale of service s…
Manufacture
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
294 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 146,569
Manufacture
Budahova, Belarus
15 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 54,963
Adjection to the administrative household complex for sale
Manufacture 6 rooms
Orsha, Belarus
6 Number of rooms
498 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 326,116
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
526 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 149,317
Production premises 526 sq. M. m. ! Address: g. Minsk, st. Selitsky, d. 27/1 ➜ Sold spaciou…
Manufacture
Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 200 m²
€ 109,927
Sale Production + warehouse Address: Minsk region, Stolbtsov district, Starosverzhensky s / …
Manufacture
Minojty, Belarus
1 665 m²
€ 137,409
Sale of a complex of buildings for woodworking Grodno region, Lida district, near the statio…
Manufacture
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 847 m²
€ 22,901
Sale Production / warehouse. Address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Negorelsky s / s, …
Manufacture
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 211 m²
€ 503,831
Multifunctional buildings + checkpoint g. Minsk, st. Tank, d.10 / 2 Area: Building 1: 422.9 …
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
2 818 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 906,896
Production base g. Minsk, st. Central, 49 Total area: 2 817.7 m2 Land. plot: 0.9153 ha ( per…
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
3 231 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,062,626
Production premises g. Minsk, st. Kropotkina, 91B Total area: 3,230.8 m2 The buyer does not …
Manufacture
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 000 m²
€ 160,310
Land for industrial facilities Frozen Kolodishchi Area: KPP- 11.7m2 ( construction cap…
Manufacture
Ashmyany, Belarus
10 306 m²
€ 105,347
Land for the placement of manufacturing facilities g. Oshmyany, st. Lnozavodskaya, d.3…
Manufacture
Maryina Horka, Belarus
513 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 70,463
Production, warehouse, administrative premises g. Maryina Gorka, st. New Zarya, 33A To…
Manufacture
cysc, Belarus
1 268 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 91,606
Building complex ( production ) p. Clean, st. Forest, 10 Total area: 1,268.3 m2 1040.5 m2 - …
Manufacture
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 023 m²
€ 155,730
Manufacture
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 338 m²
€ 612,842
sale Object Status - Production Address: ah. Cherry, 32 ( Minsk district ) Area - 1338.10 m2…
Manufacture
Homel, Belarus
3 880 m²
€ 598,431
Food sales Address: g. Gomel, pr-Orudy, 192 to 2 Area – 3,880.4 sq. M2 Price - 1 650 000 rub…
Manufacture
Zareccia, Belarus
297 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
331 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5
The room is multifunctional, with an area of 330.8 sq.m. The facility consists of a product…
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
412 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 210,693
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Search using the map