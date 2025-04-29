Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Hrodna Region, Belarus

11 properties total found
Manufacture 171 m² in Karelichy, Belarus
Manufacture 171 m²
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 171 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial and storage facilities for sale in the village of Korelichi, Grodno region. 3 bui…
$43,000
Manufacture 193 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 193 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 5
On sale isolated premises of household services. It is located on the ground floor with two …
$190,000
Manufacture 1 936 m² in Minojty, Belarus
Manufacture 1 936 m²
Minojty, Belarus
Area 1 936 m²
Number of floors 1
$200,000
Manufacture 6 234 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 6 234 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 6 234 m²
Number of floors 1
We sell the production and Square complex on the street. Gaspadarcha-Dubko near the shopping…
$800,000
Manufacture 1 936 m² in Minojty, Belarus
Manufacture 1 936 m²
Minojty, Belarus
Area 1 936 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ( for rent ) industrial premises with warehouses near the M-6 highway, located on a…
$200,000
Manufacture 3 600 m² in Masty, Belarus
Manufacture 3 600 m²
Masty, Belarus
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 3
on sale — Property complex (production base on Kovnalnaya St., 17 in Moscow). It is: — Admi…
$148,000
Manufacture 491 m² in Kreuski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 491 m²
Kreuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 491 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a unique property! Location: Vauki village, Smorgon district, on the border of Minsk…
$30,000
Manufacture 1 640 m² in Zytomla, Belarus
Manufacture 1 640 m²
Zytomla, Belarus
Area 1 640 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent a former school building. d. Zhytomlya, st. School 6B. ( 18 km from Grodno ) Lan…
$70,000
Manufacture 206 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 206 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a public service room with a total area of 206.4 square meters, located in Grodno, …
$46,500
Manufacture 1 345 m² in Minojty, Belarus
Manufacture 1 345 m²
Minojty, Belarus
Area 1 345 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a fully operational administrative and utility building in the area of ​​the vil…
$110,000
Manufacture 562 m² in Zelva, Belarus
Manufacture 562 m²
Zelva, Belarus
Area 562 m²
Number of floors 2
Woodworking production in Zelva. Area 562 m ², 2 floors, plot 83.54 hundred, brick, year o…
$55,000
