Manufacture Buildings in Brest, Belarus

сommercial property
85
restaurants
3
offices
17
warehouses
5
7 properties total found
Manufacture 266 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 266 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
A multifunctional building owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (p - n Graevka)…
$87,000
Manufacture 1 458 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 458 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 458 m²
Floor 1/2
The building is a multifunctional property in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a t…
$440,000
Manufacture 247 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 247 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/1
Auto service (Destination - a building specializing in the repair and maintenance of cars wi…
$370,000
Manufacture 1 332 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 332 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 332 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse base with an administrative and economic building in the ownership …
$650,000
Manufacture 267 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 267 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 267 m²
The building of the car service is owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (r. Zad…
$120,000
Manufacture 139 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 139 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is non-residential in ownership with a total area of 138.8 square meters, locat…
$30,000
Manufacture 445 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 445 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 445 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse building in the property in the industrial zone of the city of Bres…
$160,000
