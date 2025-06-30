Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Homyel Region, Belarus

4 properties total found
Manufacture 6 880 m² in Vetka, Belarus
Manufacture 6 880 m²
Vetka, Belarus
Area 6 880 m²
Two-storey building stands on a fenced area. concrete floors, On the territory of several en…
Price on request
Manufacture 411 m² in Jaromina, Belarus
Manufacture 411 m²
Jaromina, Belarus
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 1
The perfect place for the development of the car business! fenced area with its own parking!…
$185,000
Manufacture 272 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Manufacture 272 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Area 272 m²
Administrative, production and warehouse premises are for sale at the address: Gomel, Trolle…
$100,000
Manufacture 459 m² in Rudnya, Belarus
Manufacture 459 m²
Rudnya, Belarus
Area 459 m²
For sale one-storey brick building with the current production of facade and water-dispersio…
$119,000
