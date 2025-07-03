Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Hrodna, Belarus

4 properties total found
Manufacture 206 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 206 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a public service room with a total area of 206.4 square meters, located in Grodno, …
$46,500
Manufacture 193 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 193 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 5
On sale isolated premises of household services. It is located on the ground floor with two …
$190,000
Manufacture 6 234 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 6 234 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 6 234 m²
Number of floors 1
We sell the production and Square complex on the street. Gaspadarcha-Dubko near the shopping…
$800,000
Manufacture 90 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 90 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready-made forging business for sale on the street. Suvorova, 147 in Grodno with all the nec…
$52,500
