Manufacture Buildings in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Manufacture 937 m² in Kochanava, Belarus
Manufacture 937 m²
Kochanava, Belarus
Area 937 m²
For sale are production facilities (arch building, checkpoint building), located at the addr…
$180,000
Manufacture 6 214 m² in Lyntupy, Belarus
Manufacture 6 214 m²
Lyntupy, Belarus
Area 6 214 m²
A full list of capital buildings and equipment on sites:   www.vitebsk-region.gov.by., www.o…
$2,02M
Manufacture 36 225 m² in Vyarkhoye, Belarus
Manufacture 36 225 m²
Vyarkhoye, Belarus
Area 36 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Cap. Building   Inv. No. 231/C-9985 (pigstick-feeder), at the address:   Vitebsk region, Bes…
$3,12M
Manufacture 22 306 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture 22 306 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 22 306 m²
Vitebsk branch of RUE « Institute for Real Estate and Evaluation » Middle -explosion of t…
$542,484
Manufacture 1 296 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Manufacture 1 296 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 1 296 m²
Lot 1 (#52613) : The unfinished mothballed cap. The structure of Inv. No.   200/U-86266, at…
$13,632
Manufacture 1 995 m² in Baran, Belarus
Manufacture 1 995 m²
Baran, Belarus
Area 1 995 m²
Number of floors 3
$30,549
Manufacture 22 306 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture 22 306 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 22 306 m²
Number of floors 9
Vitebsk branch of RUE « Institute for Real Estate and Evaluation » the detective of the d…
Price on request
Manufacture 1 297 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture 1 297 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 1 297 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale production base, on Marata street. Total area 1297 sq.m., land plot 57.96 acres. On…
$170,000
