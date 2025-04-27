Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Mogilev region, Belarus

сommercial property
23
shops
3
3 properties total found
Manufacture 5 894 m² in Hlusk, Belarus
Manufacture 5 894 m²
Hlusk, Belarus
Area 5 894 m²
Number of floors 2
The production base includes 3 (three) capital buildings: - administratively-produced buildi…
$110,961
Manufacture 9 999 m² in Alizauski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 9 999 m²
Alizauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 9 999 m²
Floor 4/4
A building is sold at the address: Mogilev region, Osipovichi district, working village of E…
$953,250
Manufacture 300 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Manufacture 300 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern service station with all utilities, paved area, own boiler room, area 400m: - two pos…
$125,000
