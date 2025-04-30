Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Brest Region, Belarus

Manufacture 1 332 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 332 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 332 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse base with an administrative and economic building in the ownership …
$650,000
Manufacture 293 m² in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 293 m²
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 293 m²
Production and warehouse building (purpose - a building of specialized communal services) in…
$9,500
Manufacture 445 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 445 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 445 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse building in the property in the industrial zone of the city of Bres…
$160,000
Manufacture 832 m² in Vysokaye, Belarus
Manufacture 832 m²
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 832 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial - warehouse building in ownership in. High Kamenetsky district with a total area …
$170,000
Manufacture 557 m² in Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture 557 m²
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 557 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and worshiping train of the industrial-industrial-industrial-zabanzabrosa region …
$115,000
Manufacture 247 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 247 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/1
Auto service (Destination - a building specializing in the repair and maintenance of cars wi…
$370,000
Manufacture 1 458 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 458 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 458 m²
Floor 1/2
The building is a multifunctional property in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a t…
$440,000
Manufacture 1 460 m² in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 460 m²
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 460 m²
Floor 1/1
The complex of the Social-Revolutionary School of Economics (name-fishhosis) is a considerat…
$516,000
Manufacture 37 m² in Damacauski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 37 m²
Damacauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
Non-residential buildings with a total area of ​​150.7 sq.m. are owned in the urban area. Do…
$6,000
Manufacture 1 594 m² in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 594 m²
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 594 m²
Floor 1/1
Production - warehouse base with administrative - economic building in property in. Terebun …
$210,000
Manufacture 7 000 m² in Baranavichy, Belarus
Manufacture 7 000 m²
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 7 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Sale of production complex (factory)Brest region, city. Baranovichi, st. Slonimskoe highway,…
$3,69M
Manufacture 139 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 139 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is non-residential in ownership with a total area of 138.8 square meters, locat…
$30,000
Manufacture 264 m² in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 264 m²
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Multifunctional building owned by.Koverdyaki of the Brest region with a total area of 263.8 …
$200,000
Manufacture 266 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 266 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
A multifunctional building owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (p - n Graevka)…
$87,000
Manufacture 348 m² in Tevelski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 348 m²
Tevelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse building (purpose - specialized livestock building) in the property…
$9,000
Manufacture 267 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 267 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 267 m²
The building of the car service is owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (r. Zad…
$120,000
Manufacture 397 m² in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 397 m²
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 397 m²
Base for storing materials and equipment in ownership in the Brest region (p - n.Thelma - 1)…
$280,000
Manufacture 953 m² in Navamysski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 953 m²
Navamysski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 953 m²
Number of floors 2
In the former master's estate in the village of Staraya Mysh, Baranovichi district, Brest re…
$500,000
Manufacture 853 m² in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 853 m²
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 853 m²
An industrial and warehouse building in the nearest suburb of Brest (near the airport) with …
$157,000
Manufacture 494 m² in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 494 m²
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 494 m²
Production and warehouse premises (name - warehouse - workshop) in ownership in the village …
$88,888
Manufacture 420 m² in Kobryn, Belarus
Manufacture 420 m²
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/2
The building is administratively economic in ownership in the city of Kobrin, Brest region w…
$140,000
