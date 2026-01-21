Residential complex ODOM living residence

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Odom Living, a 45-story condominium project along Preah Norodom Blvd in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, offers a variety of residential units spanning from one to four bedrooms. Developed by URBAN LIVING SOLUTIONS, the construction started in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is set to finish in 2024.
Comprising Odom Tower, Odom Living, and Odom Square, the complex integrates residential, commercial, and office spaces. The residential units, totaling 138, are fully furnished with modern fittings and are available in the following configurations:
1 Bedroom: 78 – 80 sqm
2 Bedroom: 111 – 134 sqm
3 Bedroom: 196 sqm
4 Bedroom: 262 sqm
Prices start at $250,000 and go up to $759,550. The complex's strategic location connects residents to the city's prime spots, cultural landmarks, and a bustling lifestyle. Odom Square, a five-story garden and commercial area, hosts a curated selection of retailers, shops, and F&B outlets. The project aims to provide a luxurious and comfortable living experience while incorporating a community feel.
Location on the map
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
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