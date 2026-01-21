  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  4. Residential complex ODOM living residence

Residential complex ODOM living residence

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$250,000
;
16
Leave a request
ID: 35416
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 54
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy
  • Address
    Preah Norodom Boulevard (Street 41), 162 Topaz Restaurant

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Odom Living, a 45-story condominium project along Preah Norodom Blvd in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, offers a variety of residential units spanning from one to four bedrooms. Developed by URBAN LIVING SOLUTIONS, the construction started in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is set to finish in 2024. Comprising Odom Tower, Odom Living, and Odom Square, the complex integrates residential, commercial, and office spaces. The residential units, totaling 138, are fully furnished with modern fittings and are available in the following configurations: 1 Bedroom: 78 – 80 sqm 2 Bedroom: 111 – 134 sqm 3 Bedroom: 196 sqm 4 Bedroom: 262 sqm Prices start at $250,000 and go up to $759,550. The complex's strategic location connects residents to the city's prime spots, cultural landmarks, and a bustling lifestyle. Odom Square, a five-story garden and commercial area, hosts a curated selection of retailers, shops, and F&B outlets. The project aims to provide a luxurious and comfortable living experience while incorporating a community feel.

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
from
$128,700
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Batheay, Cambodia
from
$57,155
Apartment building Kingston Royale
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
from
$47,000
VAT
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$45,500
Residential complex Time Square 9
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
from
$88,992
VAT
You are viewing
Residential complex ODOM living residence
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$250,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apart-hotel UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.
Apart-hotel UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.
Apart-hotel UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.
Apart-hotel UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.
Apart-hotel UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.
Show all Apart-hotel UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.
Apart-hotel UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
from
$128,700
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia. Apartments at UC88 Wyndham Garden: from USD 128,770 with discount. UC88 Wyndham Garden — premium apartments with hotel services in the heart of Phnom Penh. Discover life in the most prestigious area of ​​the Cambodian capital — BKK…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Rezidencii u mora v centre Sianukvila
Residential complex Rezidencii u mora v centre Sianukvila
Residential complex Rezidencii u mora v centre Sianukvila
Residential complex Rezidencii u mora v centre Sianukvila
Residential complex Rezidencii u mora v centre Sianukvila
Show all Residential complex Rezidencii u mora v centre Sianukvila
Residential complex Rezidencii u mora v centre Sianukvila
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$65,480
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 24
🌊 A rare opportunity by the sea: when locations end faster than decisions are made🌊 Sea View • Object with guaranteed income • Delay 0%A rare opportunity by the sea: when locations end faster than decisions are madeInvestment apartment in the center of Sihanoukville.Fully ready format for pa…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Apartment building Time Square 10 Ocean View
Apartment building Time Square 10 Ocean View
Apartment building Time Square 10 Ocean View
Apartment building Time Square 10 Ocean View
Apartment building Time Square 10 Ocean View
Show all Apartment building Time Square 10 Ocean View
Apartment building Time Square 10 Ocean View
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$73,181
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 32
Time Square 10 Ocean View — Flagship Coastal Investment Project in Sihanoukville 🌊🏙 Time Square 10 Ocean View is a flagship residential development located in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, just 300 meters from Otres Beach. The project combines modern design, premium location, and strong inv…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cambodia
Real Estate in Cambodia: All About the Market, Prices, Profitability
21.01.2026
Real Estate in Cambodia: All About the Market, Prices, Profitability
Investing in New Buildings in Cambodia with a Return of 8–13%
12.06.2025
Investing in New Buildings in Cambodia with a Return of 8–13%
Show all publications