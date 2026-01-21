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Apartment in a new building Time Square 9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia
from
$147,200
VAT
;
10
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ID: 35104
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    36

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Time Square 9 — Gatsby-Inspired Luxury Tower in BKK1, Phnom Penh 🏙✨

Time Square 9 is a landmark residential development located in the prestigious BKK1 district of Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Inspired by the elegance of The Great Gatsby era, the project reflects Art Deco design, refined details, and a sense of exclusivity.

A 36-storey premium tower set in the heart of the capital, surrounded by embassies, business hubs, and high-end services.

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🏡 About the Project

Time Square 9 introduces a Hotel-Style Living concept, combining residential comfort with premium services.

• luxury residential apartments
• limited number of units → enhanced privacy
• panoramic city views
• signature Gatsby-inspired design

Designed for premium buyers and international residents.

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🌴 Facilities & Lifestyle

Residents enjoy a full lifestyle experience:

🏊 infinity pool with skyline views
🍸 sky bar
🌇 rooftop area
🏋️ modern fitness center

The infrastructure is designed for real everyday living, not just presentation.

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📍 Location — BKK1 (City Center)

Located in one of the most prestigious areas of Phnom Penh:

📍 ~300 m to Independence Monument
🏛 Royal Palace & Riverside within walking distance
🎰 NagaWorld Casino
🍽 restaurants, boutiques & lifestyle venues
🏢 29 embassies and international organizations

BKK1 is the business, diplomatic, and lifestyle hub of the city.

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💼 Investment Highlights

Time Square 9 offers strong investment potential:

📈 high rental demand (expats, diplomats, business professionals)
📊 price growth potential due to limited land supply
💰 starting from $1,600/sqm (market average $2,500–3,500/sqm)
🏷 Freehold ownership (strata title for foreigners)

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🏗 Developer Track Record

Time Square projects (since 2014):

✔ 100% project completion rate
✔ early delivery track record
✔ consistent construction quality

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💳 Payment Plan

• 20% down payment
• 40% installment over 40 months
• 40% on completion or up to 10-year financing (10% interest)

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🎯 Special Offer

🔥 10% + 4% discount
(for selected unit types G–H–I–J, 1BR ~75 sqm)

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Time Square 9 represents a unique blend of status, design, and investment opportunity in the heart of Phnom Penh. ✨

Location on the map

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

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Apartment in a new building Time Square 9
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
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$147,200
VAT
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