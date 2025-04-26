Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Slutsk District, Belarus

Sluck
28
Vasejski selski Savet
9
Znamenski selski Savet
9
Pokrasauski selski Savet
8
29 properties total found
House in Akcabr, Belarus
House
Akcabr, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale a house with land in ag. October. Excellent layout: total area on the NSS 69.2 m2. …
$17,500
House in Selisca, Belarus
House
Selisca, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House for sale in the village of Selishche Slutsk district. The total area of the house is 4…
$12,300
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 88 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ For sale a spacious house for renovation in a good area - an id…
$22,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Cozy and good-quality house for sale in Slutsk, Branovichskaya str., Minsk region, 97 km fro…
$53,000
House in Zamosce, Belarus
House
Zamosce, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Are you looking for a permanent residence or residence? We offer you a great option: a resid…
$17,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Slutsk, Per. Seregina. A home for a big family. It is possible registratio…
$49,900
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House for sale in Slutsk, on Socialist street. The house is wooden, built in 1947. It consis…
$9,500
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Spacious brick house with all communications and repairs ❤️For sale 2-storey cottage in the …
$94,500
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 51 m²
A house with gas heating is for sale in the center of Slutsk. The radiators in the house are…
$29,000
House in Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Buy a house in the village of Kwasynichy! ❤️Great place for your home or home! Just a 9 km d…
$12,000
House in Lenki, Belarus
House
Lenki, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Residential building for sale in ag. Laziness. House from the beam, overlaid with a block ho…
$12,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 245 m²
Offered for sale is an excellent cottage, ideal for comfortable family living in Slutsk, Min…
$163,500
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Profitable investment: buy a house ❤️ Spacious two-storey house in a cozy area of Slutsk! Ad…
$55,000
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in Slutsk with good cosmetic repair. Total area 206 sq.m. The hous…
Price on request
House in Letkauscyna, Belarus
House
Letkauscyna, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a strong house with electric heating in the agricultural town of Letkovshchyna. Cen…
$23,000
Cottage in Lucniki, Belarus
Cottage
Lucniki, Belarus
Area 141 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in ag. Archers, 2 km from Slutsk, 2003 built. The house has gas he…
$69,500
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 164 m²
2-storey house for year-round living, filled with family coziness and warm atmosphere. If yo…
$165,000
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale with amenities and gas heating. In the house, PVC windows, interior doors mdf…
$26,500
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
For sale a residential house with all communications and land in the village of Krasnoye Vil…
$18,000
House in Gacukouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gacukouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
The condition is housing, strong wooden floors and walls, living rooms require cosmetic repa…
$12,500
House in Vasea, Belarus
House
Vasea, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale house with stove heating in ag. Vesey of the Slutsky district. The total area is 71…
$12,500
House in Persamajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Persamajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Looking for an inexpensive cottage in a quiet picturesque place? For sale a residential hous…
$5,500
House in Gresk, Belarus
House
Gresk, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a house with land in ag. Gresk. Excellent layout: total area on the NSS 72.7 m2. Sp…
$12,000
House in Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ House for sale with a large plot in the village of Gorodishche,…
$14,100
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Sale / exchange for an apartment in Slutsk. The house is wooden, the roof is slate, heating …
$19,500
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Cozy house with all communications in Slutsk ❤️Reliable brick house with bath and garage: th…
$165,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 75 m²
A cozy house for sale in Slutsk. The house consists of 3 living rooms. Total area of 74.7m2;…
$40,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale a cozy house in the heart of Slutsk. ❤️ A comfortable house with good repairs and e…
$61,500
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 245 m²
Magnificent two-storey house with an area of 245.1 square meters ❤️ We offer you a spacious …
$182,500
