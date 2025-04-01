Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Boksycki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
House in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
$14,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
$14,700
Leave a request
House in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
$11,500
Leave a request
House in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 159 m²
$139,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
$49,900
Leave a request
House in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
$10,000
Leave a request
House in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
$5,500
Leave a request
House in Proschicy, Belarus
House
Proschicy, Belarus
Area 55 m²
$18,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes