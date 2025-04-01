Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
Area 52 m²
$12,000
House in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
$5,500
House in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
$16,000
House in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
$65,000
House in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
$6,900
House in Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
Area 40 m²
$10,000
Properties features in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

