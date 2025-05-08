Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus

8 properties total found
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
For sale a residential house with all communications and land in the village of Krasnoye Vil…
$18,000
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
For sale residential in Krasnoye Selo, 115 km from Minsk or 15 km from Slutsk.Log house with…
$8,500
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale with amenities and gas heating. In the house, PVC windows, interior doors mdf…
$26,500
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
It's time to buy a cottage! ❤️A cozy one-room cottage surrounded by picturesque nature! Addr…
$4,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Vasea, Belarus
House
Vasea, Belarus
Area 50 m²
The house on a plot of 17 acres near Slutsk! ❤️ One-storey house, ready for living, on a spa…
$9,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Cozy house with all communications in the suburbs of Slutsk ❤️ Eco-friendly log house: the i…
$47,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Vasea, Belarus
House
Vasea, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Country idyll surrounded by nature: the log house of your dreams! ❤️ We present to your atte…
$19,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Vasea, Belarus
House
Vasea, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale house with stove heating in ag. Vesey of the Slutsky district. The total area is 71…
$12,500
Properties features in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus

