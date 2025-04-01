Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Siarazski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Siarazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Siarahi, Belarus
House
Siarahi, Belarus
Area 49 m²
$7,000
House in Biazvierchavicy, Belarus
House
Biazvierchavicy, Belarus
Area 68 m²
$27,000
House in Siarazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Siarazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
$21,500
House in Lucniki, Belarus
House
Lucniki, Belarus
Area 90 m²
$36,000
House in Siarazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Siarazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
$37,000
House in Siarahi, Belarus
House
Siarahi, Belarus
Area 86 m²
$9,000
Cottage in Lucniki, Belarus
Cottage
Lucniki, Belarus
Area 141 m²
$69,500
Properties features in Siarazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

