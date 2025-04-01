Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pokrasauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
House in Zamoscie, Belarus
House
Zamoscie, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Looking for a cozy cottage in a quiet picturesque place?We offer you an excellent option: a …
$8,500
House in Zamoscie, Belarus
House
Zamoscie, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Sale of unfinished capital structure in the village of Zamostye, 80 km from Minsk and 20 km …
$13,500
House in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-level cottage with a land plot of 20 acres in 70 km. from the Moscow Ring Road, R…
$75,000
House in Lienki, Belarus
House
Lienki, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Residential building for sale in ag. Laziness. House from the beam, overlaid with a block ho…
$12,000
House in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
We offer for sale a well-equipped house with a chic bath, a summer house and a well-kept plo…
$89,900
House in Lienki, Belarus
House
Lienki, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Spacious residential house for sale in the agro-town of Lenki Slutsk district. The house is …
$8,000
House in Zamoscie, Belarus
House
Zamoscie, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Are you looking for a permanent residence or residence? We offer you a great option: a resid…
$17,000
House in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
A house with gas heating is for sale in the village of Anufrovici. In the house, the heating…
$22,000
