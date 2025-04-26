Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Slutsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Slutsk District, Belarus

Sluck
28
Vasejski selski Savet
9
Znamenski selski Savet
9
Pokrasauski selski Savet
8
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
42 properties total found
House in Akcabr, Belarus
House
Akcabr, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale a house with land in ag. October. Excellent layout: total area on the NSS 69.2 m2. …
$17,500
Leave a request
House in Selisca, Belarus
House
Selisca, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House for sale in the village of Selishche Slutsk district. The total area of the house is 4…
$12,300
Leave a request
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Spacious residential house with all communications in the Red Village is for sale. The villa…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Cozy and good-quality house for sale in Slutsk, Branovichskaya str., Minsk region, 97 km fro…
$53,000
Leave a request
House in Isernski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Isernski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House for sale in the village of Nezhevka Slutsk district. Location: 20 km from Soligorsk, 1…
$5,500
Leave a request
House in Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
A house with stove heating is for sale in the village of Nova Niva, Slutsk district. The hou…
$11,000
Leave a request
House in Pokrasauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
We offer for sale a well-equipped house with a chic bath, a summer house and a well-kept plo…
$89,900
Leave a request
House in Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
For sale a land plot with a house in the village of Malaya Pader of Slutsk district. On the …
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Branavicy, Belarus
House
Branavicy, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Spacious house for sale after reconstruction in Branovici near Slutsk (50 meters). Year of c…
$37,000
Leave a request
House in Lenki, Belarus
House
Lenki, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Spacious residential house for sale in the agro-town of Lenki Slutsk district. The house is …
$8,000
Leave a request
House in Zamosce, Belarus
House
Zamosce, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Are you looking for a permanent residence or residence? We offer you a great option: a resid…
$17,000
Leave a request
House in Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
House for sale in a quiet cozy village of Dubrov, Slutsk district. Distance to Slutsk is 18 …
$4,000
Leave a request
House in Pokrasauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
For sale is a cozy house fully ready for living in the Rudnya village of Slutsky district wi…
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Lenina, Belarus
House
Lenina, Belarus
Area 26 m²
House for sale in a beautiful picturesque place: agro-town Lenino of Slutsk district. The ho…
$3,000
Leave a request
House in Saragi, Belarus
House
Saragi, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House for sale in Slutsk district, village of Seryagi. The house is fully prepared for livin…
$7,000
Leave a request
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Slutsk, Per. Seregina. A home for a big family. It is possible registratio…
$49,900
Leave a request
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House for sale in Slutsk, on Socialist street. The house is wooden, built in 1947. It consis…
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
A house for sale in a quiet cozy place of Vishnevka p. Slutsk district. The total area of th…
$9,000
Leave a request
House in Lucniki, Belarus
House
Lucniki, Belarus
Area 90 m²
For sale is a strong, spacious house built in 1967 in the agro-town of Luchnichi, 1 km from …
$31,000
Leave a request
House in Zamosce, Belarus
House
Zamosce, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Looking for a cozy cottage in a quiet picturesque place?We offer you an excellent option: a …
$8,500
Leave a request
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 51 m²
A house with gas heating is for sale in the center of Slutsk. The radiators in the house are…
$29,000
Leave a request
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
It's time to buy a cottage! ❤️A cozy one-room cottage surrounded by picturesque nature! Addr…
$5,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Lenki, Belarus
House
Lenki, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Residential building for sale in ag. Laziness. House from the beam, overlaid with a block ho…
$12,000
Leave a request
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 245 m²
Offered for sale is an excellent cottage, ideal for comfortable family living in Slutsk, Min…
$163,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in Slutsk with good cosmetic repair. Total area 206 sq.m. The hous…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Belicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Belicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a cozy house in the village of Gorki, just 5 km from Slutsk.Total area 55.7 m2; res…
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Letkauscyna, Belarus
House
Letkauscyna, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a strong house with electric heating in the agricultural town of Letkovshchyna. Cen…
$23,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Lucniki, Belarus
Cottage
Lucniki, Belarus
Area 141 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in ag. Archers, 2 km from Slutsk, 2003 built. The house has gas he…
$69,500
Leave a request
House in Iserna, Belarus
House
Iserna, Belarus
Area 44 m²
A house for sale in the agro-town of Iserno Slutsk district. Location: 20 km from Soligorsk,…
$5,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 164 m²
2-storey house for year-round living, filled with family coziness and warm atmosphere. If yo…
$165,000
Leave a request

Property types in Slutsk District

cottages

Properties features in Slutsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go