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  3. Malaryta District
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Residential properties with garden for sale in Malaryta District, Belarus

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Malaryta
17
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet
3
Oltusski sielski Saviet
7
Makranski sielski Saviet
5
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2 properties total found
in Oltus, Belarus
Oltus, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Lot 9081. Part of the house. oltushCall for more detailed informationOur customers do not pa…
$12,500
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House in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Lot 9615. House for sale in Pozhezhin. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the phot…
$7,500
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Property types in Malaryta District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Malaryta District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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