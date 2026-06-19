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  2. Belarus
  3. Malaryta District
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Residential properties with garage for sale in Malaryta District, Belarus

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Malaryta
17
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet
3
Oltusski sielski Saviet
7
Makranski sielski Saviet
5
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1 property total found
in Oltus, Belarus
Oltus, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Lot 9081. Part of the house. oltushCall for more detailed informationOur customers do not pa…
$12,500
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Property types in Malaryta District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Malaryta District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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