  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Malaryta District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Malaryta District, Belarus

Malaryta
43
Velikarycki selski Savet
9
Carnanski selski Savet
10
Hacislauski selski Savet
10
81 property total found
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, Malorita, Kostyakova str., 1991 p., 2/2 brick, 67.8 / 66.3 / 40.4 / 10.2, …
$24,250
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1991, 5 / 5 brick, 65.1 / 62.7 / 38.5 / 7.6, …
$23,800
House in Hvoznicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hvoznicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1968 1st floor. General SNB- 77.3 sq.m, tot…
$35,500
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment, Malorita, Lermontov Street, 1966, 5 / 5 brick, 41.3 / 40.5 / 25.6 / 5.5, b…
$11,500
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Malorita, Mayakovsky St., 2008, 4 / 5 brick, 60.3 / 55.8 / 33.1 / 9.1, bat…
$22,600
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Residential building in Malothy. 2017.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 138.2 sq.m, total.- 132.5 s…
$115,000
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1985 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 52.4 sq.m. 2 rooms. Wal…
$20,000
2 room apartment in Zamsany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zamsany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of the two-room Apartment in the Maloritsky district and of of Zamshana the 1833802-roo…
$9,500
House in Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1955 1 floor General.SNB - 60.9 sq.m., General…
$12,500
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 29.8 sq.m., General. - 29.8 sq…
$6,800
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/4
Sale of a two-room apartment in Malorita district, Malorita 1716752-room apartment, Malorita…
$19,900
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1976, 1/3 panel, 26.8 / 26.1 / 11.6 / 5.8,…
$13,500
House in Carnany, Belarus
House
Carnany, Belarus
Area 57 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 77.9 sq.m., total. - …
$15,000
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
Sale of the two-room Apartment in the Maloritsky district and of Mr. Malorit the 1901942-roo…
$21,700
House in Hacislauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacislauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 492 m²
Agro-estate in Maloritsk region. 1960 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 515.3 sq.m., General. - 492.0…
$300,000
4 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
4 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/4
4-room apartment, Malorita, Mayakovsky St., 1988, 2/4 panel, 82.5 / 79.5 / 53.5 / 8.6, bathr…
$31,000
1 room apartment in Hacislau, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hacislau, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a one-room apartment in Maloritsky district, ag. Hotislav 1716131-room apartment, ag…
$12,000
House in Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1980 1 floor General.SNB - 53.1 sq.m., General…
$13,000
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Lot 7251 Call for more detailed information Modern cottage on a good plot in the forest near…
$39,900
4 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
4 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/5
Sale of a four-room apartment in Malorita district, Malorita 1902384-room apartment, Malorit…
$30,000
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room apartment, Malorita, Pioneerskaya Street, 1973, 3/3 panel, 63.1 / 61.1 / 39.1 / 9.3, …
$25,900
House in Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1957.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 41.9 sq.m, …
$4,500
House in Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 98 m²
A box of a residential building to a rafling system in the Maloritsky district. 2019 p. 1 fl…
$7,150
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
3-bedroom apartment, Malorita, Maruda Street, 1992, 1/4 panel, 71.5 / 67.3 / 42.3 / 9.1, bat…
$39,300
Apartment in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Maloritsky district. 1997 p. 1 floor General.…
$7,000
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 151 m²
A box of an apartment building in Malorita. 2023 1st floor. General. - 150.9 sq.m., Kuh. - 1…
$48,200
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
3-room apartment, Malorita, Zavodskaya Street, 1990, 1/5 brick, 65.6 / 62.5 / 38.9 / 7.9, ba…
$33,900
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, Malorita, Krasnoarmeyskaya Street, 1969, 4/4 brick, 41.5 / 27.5, separate …
$26,850
House in Dvorysca, Belarus
House
Dvorysca, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1993 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 122.5 sq.m., t…
$8,000
House in Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Sale of a house box in Maloritsky district, Lukovsky s/s 194057Korobka residential building …
$7,500
